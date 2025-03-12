Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $182,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.99. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.