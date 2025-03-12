Net Worth Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

