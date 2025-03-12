Net Worth Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Gogo by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 19,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Gogo by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $169,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Stock Up 9.6 %

Gogo stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

