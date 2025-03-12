Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Telos has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after buying an additional 342,076 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after buying an additional 3,296,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

