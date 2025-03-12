nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 995467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -170.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $167,824.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,744 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,854.40. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 20,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $758,350.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,058,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,805,455.74. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,652,411 shares of company stock valued at $166,225,394. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after buying an additional 948,282 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nCino by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in nCino by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,531,000 after buying an additional 1,710,893 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP lifted its holdings in nCino by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 1,131,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

