NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

