NBT Bank N A NY Sells 762 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

