NBT Bank N A NY Sells 640 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.