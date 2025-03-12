NBT Bank N A NY Sells 135 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,244,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,860,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.31 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

