NBT Bank N A NY Sells 11,237 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

