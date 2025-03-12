NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.71 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

