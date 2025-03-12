NBT Bank N A NY Has $461,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

