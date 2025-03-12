NBT Bank N A NY Has $184,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in ASML were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in ASML by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $690.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $742.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

