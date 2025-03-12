Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 32438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Navigator in the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navigator by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 92,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Navigator by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

