Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance
Shares of JSM opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.
About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543
