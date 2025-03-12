Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

Shares of JSM opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

