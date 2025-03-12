Natural Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,371,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

