Natural Investments LLC Takes $672,000 Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $375.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

