Natural Investments LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $202.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

