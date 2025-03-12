Natural Investments LLC Invests $358,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SUSA stock opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.86. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

