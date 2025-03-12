Natural Investments LLC Invests $333,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MGK opened at $309.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

