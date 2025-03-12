National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Zacks reports.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NESR opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

