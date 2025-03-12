MY Wealth Management Inc. Sells 586 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF accounts for about 1.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,371.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:MLN opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.