MY Wealth Management Inc. Sells 371 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MY Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 13.3% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after buying an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after buying an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,694,000 after buying an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.