MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 304 shares.The stock last traded at $98.86 and had previously closed at $98.63.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The firm has a market cap of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

