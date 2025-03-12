MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 101715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
MRC Global Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $950.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.96.
MRC Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.
