MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 101715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

MRC Global Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $950.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.96.

MRC Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

