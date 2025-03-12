Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 277,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 406,039 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 887.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,969 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $511,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.