Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

Netflix Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $895.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $949.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

