Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Tesla by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.43.

Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

