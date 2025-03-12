Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $917,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Stride by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

