Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,295,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,706.80. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

