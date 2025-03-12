Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

