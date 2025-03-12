Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,965,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,891,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 529,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,310,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,348,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,580,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $857,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,767.8% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,933,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $595,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687,982 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.