Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,861 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.31% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $111,916,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,042,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,491,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,719,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,660,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTC opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $48.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

