Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 3,752 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Wallace Hart LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

