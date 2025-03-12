Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.4 %

FNV stock opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $111.98 and a 1-year high of $148.02.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.63.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

