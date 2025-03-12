Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

