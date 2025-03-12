Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 3350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

