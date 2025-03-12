Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lowered by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 111,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

