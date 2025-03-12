monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,428 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in monday.com were worth $54,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 35.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 7.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in monday.com by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 83.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.32.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $242.82 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.85. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

