Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.04% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

MMIT stock opened at GBX 132.68 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Mobius Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.01 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £153.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.57.

Get Mobius Investment Trust alerts:

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.