Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Mobile Infrastructure updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Up 10.3 %

BEEP opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Mobile Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEEP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

