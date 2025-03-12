Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 7023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 2.8 %
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 5.17%.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.
