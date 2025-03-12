Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NERV opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.