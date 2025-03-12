Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Titan International stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

