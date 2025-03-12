Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEP. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $18,316,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 868,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,556,000 after purchasing an additional 315,186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $903,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 317.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 4.0 %

USEP stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

