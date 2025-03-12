Miller Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after buying an additional 616,193 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,994,729 shares in the company, valued at $471,957,832. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $262,303.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,018.01. This represents a 18.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,021,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,418. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

