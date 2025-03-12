Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Announces Earnings Results

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.
Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance
Shares of MCVT opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Mill City Ventures III has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.56.
Mill City Ventures III Company Profile
