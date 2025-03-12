Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 15.6% – Time to Sell?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) dropped 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 4,450,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 13,457,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.41.

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

