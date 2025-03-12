MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $250.38 and last traded at $251.13. 5,262,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 18,738,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

