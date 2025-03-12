Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.49. 5,095,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,050,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $376.91 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 689.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

